Danyel Nicole Oldham and Zinford Lee Chavis Hardin, both of Red Springs, exchanged vows on the evening of Oct. 7, 2017, at Hardin’s Lodge in Red Springs. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Hedrick Jones.

The bride is the daughter Kim Collins, of Shannon, and Robert Blue Oldham, of Red Springs. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Joseph Collins, and Shirley and Palmer Oldham.

She graduated from Red Springs High School and attends The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is employed with Smithfield Packaging.

The groom is the son of Linda Sue Chavis and Jerry Hardin. He is the grandson of the late Bernie and Benson Chavis, and the late Etha Mae Hardin and Purcell Hardin.

He graduated from Hoke County High School and attended Sandhills Community College. He is self-employed.

The bridesmaids were Christina Bullard, Savannah Oldham, Veranda Oxendine, Cassandra Hunt, Saprina Edwards, Jessica Simmons, Shawnia Godwin and Tiffany Chavis.

The best man was the the father of the groom. The groomsmen were Timothy Bullard, Robert Ayron Oldham, Christopher Oxendine, Brandon Oxendine, Grady Chavis, Jason Simmons, Jimmy Godwin and David Hardin.

The miniature bride and groom were Zoey Rea Oldham and Ayden Joseph Oldham. Emma Claire Chavis served as flower girl and Tristan Bullard as the ring bearer. Kayla McMillian Locklear and Brent Tyler provided the music.

The wedding was directed by Dawn Harden.

The bride’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Hardin’s Lodge. The reception was held at the same location.

The couple honeymooned at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

