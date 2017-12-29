RCPL names its star worker

Each year, the Robeson County Public Library staff selects one of its own to be named Employee of the Year.

Staff consider characteristics like helpfulness, dedication, friendliness, and going beyond expectations to help out a patron or co-worker. We work with each other day in and day out all year long and sometimes it is easy to see an extra sparkle in a co-worker.

This year, the honor of Employee of the Year was awarded to Caroline Locklear.

She was presented with a trophy and gifts at our recent staff holiday party. She has worked as a library assistant for nine years in the Lumberton and Pembroke locations. Not only is she wonderful at recommending great reads, she is tech savvy and can help patrons with even some of the trickiest computer questions.

Locklear helps shuttle our books between Lumberton and Pembroke when there are holds and returns. She is dependable and genuine. Anyone who has interacted with her at the library knows that she is happy to help our community. The award was certainly well deserved and I am proud to have her as a co-worker. In the coming months, keep an eye out for an article by Locklear.

This week we will launch our Fines Away! pilot program in all locations. Overdue fines on all children’s materials will walk the plank at the public library. For the entire year, the Robeson County Public Library will not charge overdue fines on children’s materials. Existing overdue fines on children’s materials will be waived. We believe that overdue fines create a barrier to accessing the library. We believe that children need libraries to grow and learn. We believe that doing away with these fines will allow more children and families in Robeson County to enjoy our libraries.

If you haven’t been to the library in a while because you have overdue fines, please call or visit us and we can clear your account. It is also a great time to sign your child up for a library card!

I’m a mom of a 4-year-old boy and I know life gets busy. We all forget to bring books back on time from time to time, myself included. Once, there was a train book that was overdue on my account and I had searched all of my tote bags, my car, and our usual bin for library books at home. There was no train book to be found. A week later, when my son was picking out bedtime stories, he pulled the train book from the back of his personal book shelf. Mystery solved, even if it was a week or so late. We’ll still send out reminders to bring the books back to the library, but you will not have to pay for being late. I hope this will make visiting the library more enjoyable. If you have questions about our new program, feel free to give our staff a call at 910-738-4859.

The Winter Reading program is running until Jan. 31, so you still have time to sign up! This program is free and for readers of all ages. Kids and teens read 600 minutes and adults read four books of their choice. Sign up at the library, receive your reading log, and get to reading. Everyone who turns in a completed reading log will be entered into a drawing for a Book-to-Movie set. There are also goodie bags for children! Happy reading.

All public library locations will be closed on Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. May the new year be bright and full of good books for all.

By Katie Fountain Contributing columnist

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.

