Making fitness resolution easy: Sticking to it hard

LUMBERTON — The top two New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight and get healthy.

According to goliath.com, getting healthy and fit is the resolution for 37 percent of those who make them, and losing weight is No. 2, at 32 percent.

But as each day passes, the chances of success for “resolutioners” goes down as they slowly fall back into their old and bad habits. To Kathy Hansen, a local expert on health and fitness, a lifestyle change — not a resolution — is what is needed.

“It’s not a resolution. It’s a lifestyle change. It needs to be 365 days a year. If it’s not that, it won’t stick,” Hansen said.

Lumberton resident Mary Jacobs doesn’t make New Year’s resolutions anymore; she is working on fitness becoming more of a lifestyle.

“I always break them,” she said. “I just set motivations and goals and try to make them.”

Jacobs became a member of Total Elite Fitness in October in an effort to get make her workouts part of her routine, and so far, so good.

The West First Street gym has about 2,000 members and is expecting an influx after the first of year, Manager Kim Strickland said.

“The hardest parts is walking through those doors,” Strickland said.

Hansen said people should schedule exercise like they are scheduling their everyday life. She said exercise doesn’t have to be tedious, that people can make it fun, like walking your dog.

“It’s important to pick something you like to do,” Hansen said.

Working out with a friend is a good plan because you can hold them accountable and vice versa, she said.

“I know that my friend is counting on me to show up at 5 a.m. for our jog,” she said.

There has been a growth in cross-training, a type of fitness training that helps with everyday movements, such as squats and pull ups.

“It’s high-functioning training. This particular style works for the everyday person,” said David McClish, a CrossFit trainer.

He compared the training style to playing on the playground as a child.

“It’s adapting you to the skills of your childhood. When you were younger, you could do pull ups on the monkey bars. You can still do those things,” he said.

The gym offers other types of fitness activities, such as kickboxing, Taekwondo, spin classes and Zumba. For more information on classes and membership, go online to totalelitefitnessgym.com.

Also expecting a boost after Monday is Southeastern Health’s Lifestyle Fitness Center, which has locations in Pembroke, Lumberton and Red Springs. It also has a CrossFit gym at 109 E. 24th St. in Lumberton.

“I anticipate a large spike to begin after the New Year,” said Montressa Smith, director of the center “It’s kind of like Black Friday. We’re used to it now.”

History has shown that New Year’s memberships tend to last about six months, she said, with the crowd thinning as summer starts and people begin vacationing.

The fitness center on Monday will be charging an application fee of $20.18 instead of the usual $75. For more information on memberships, call 910-738-5433.

By Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at 910-416-5865 and tsinclair@robesonian.com

