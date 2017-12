LUMBERTON — Locals can have a healthy and rigorous start to 2018 with a run through downtown Lumberton at the annual Resolution Run on Monday, the first day of the New Year.

The run will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza on the 3.1-mile course used for the annual Rumba on the Lumber’s 5K event. Participants can walk, jog or run.

The event is hosted by the Robeson Road Runners.