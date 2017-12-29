Nelson trio to take GPAC stage

PEMBROKE — He was the lead guitarist on the hit FOX TV show “Glee,” and his brother and sister combined have performed in more than 150 musicals and worked behind the scenes on countless TV shows, including “Empire” and “The Voice.”

Now, the sibling trio Derik Nelson & Family will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Tickets are $16 general admission for adults, $5 for students of all ages, and $10 for UNCP alumni. Tickets can be purchased at www.uncp.edu/gpactickets.

Derik Nelson & Family’s show is grounded in three-part harmonies set to vivid video projections that accompany the trio’s covers of popular hits and their original compositions.

The Nelson siblings, originally from Olympia, Wash., are multi-talented performers — and they have a lot of behind-the-scenes experience. Their combined professional history includes work for Disney, Princess Cruises, Twentieth Century Fox, and the NFL. They sang the national anthem at a Seattle Seahawks football game this past year.

This will be the group’s first time performing in North Carolina, according to Derik Nelson, or being in the state.

“We are really excited about coming to North Carolina,” Riana Nelson said via Facebook. “We’ve not spent any time there, so really grateful to be touring there. Looking forward to coming to Pembroke.”

Riana received a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in Musical theatre from the University of Michigan. She’s been a singer, actor and dancer in more than 50 productions and she has written and composed four musicals. She was an on-screen singer in the made-for-television movie “Cinnamon Girl.”

Dalten Nelson, in addition to appearing on “Glee,” has an extensive musical theatre background. He also is a video artist, having designed, filmed and edited more than 150 music videos.

Derik Nelson, the leader of the musical trio, was the singing voice of “Raising Hope” and “New Girl.” He is a graduate of the popular music program at the University of Southern California.

Before the GPAC performance the group will hold a masterclass-type workshop to give advice on working in the entertainment industry. Visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361 for details.

“The best advice I could give to people going into this industry is that in order to make things happen, you have to get out off your comfort zone, rely on the people close to you and always take chances,” Derik said.

Derik said he took a chance by going to school all the way in Southern California to follow his dreams, which resulted in “Glee.”

“It wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t,” he said.

Visit www.deriknelson.com for Derik Nelson & Family videos, music and tour dates.

Also coming to GPAC is Well Strung, a string quartet that fuses classical music and pop hits. That show is Jan. 23, and tickets are on sale now.

By Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at 910-416-5865 and tsinclair@robesonian.com.

