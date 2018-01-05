Library plans updates, big events in 2018

The Robeson County Public Library would like to wish everyone a very happy new year. We are looking forward to serving our community this year and encouraging a love of reading in our residents across the county. We are adding updates to our library this year to make your visit to the library more user friendly. Patrons will soon be able to check out their materials using a self-checkout kiosk in Lumberton. Two new kiosks will be installed. One will be located in the children’s room and one will be located in the main library area.

At our Lumberton branch, we have begun 2018 with a brand new collection. Patrons now have access to BluRay checkouts at the library. Patrons may check out two audiovisual materials (BluRays and/or DVDs) during their visit to the library. BluRays may be borrowed for one week. Renewals of BluRays are not permitted at this time. As patrons are beginning to check out BluRays, we ask that you please return them to the library and not at our outside dropbox. We can’t wait for you to stop by and take a look at our new collection.

Another addition to collection at Robeson County public libraries is through an expansion of our digital resources. The library will be continuing to offer NC LIVE resources to our patrons in 2018. Access to NC LIVE is available to anyone with a county public library card. This year NC LIVE has made many updates to their services, including 16 new resources. A few of the new resources being offered are NoveList Plus, Mango Languages, Credo Reference, and Gale Testing and Education Reference Center. Visit www.nclive.org for a full list of resources currently offered.

You may have already heard, but our new pilot program “Fine’s Away” has officially begun now that we are embarking on a new year. All children’s materials are fine free for the entire year! Whenever children’s materials are returned in 2018, late items will not be charged a fee. All fines for these materials are being waived at all of our locations across the county.

Winter reading is halfway over with one month left in the program, which ends on Jan. 31. If you haven’t signed up yet you still have time. We have a reading program for children, teens and adults. Signing up for the program only takes a few minutes at your local library. Once you’ve signed up, your reading journey can begin. The teen/children’s winter reading program is completed in 20-minute intervals of reading. Every time your child sits down to read for 20 minutes, they can check off a snowflake from their reading log. Adults are asked to read a total of four books during the span of the program and list them on their log. Remember to log both print and eBooks you or your child are reading this winter.

If you are interested in joining our team here at Robeson County Public Library, we are currently hiring for two positions. We are seeking a branch manager for our Fairmont location and a youth specialist in our Lumberton branch. Visit our website or Facebook page for more information about the openings and how to apply. Cover letter, resume, and completed application are all required for interested applicants.

Stay in touch with all our events and updates by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and visiting our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

Paula Walton is the Outreach Librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

