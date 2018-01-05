Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization designates cities around the world as UNESCO Creative Cities, recognizing their commitment to creativity.

This year eight cities were awarded Cities of Literature for their efforts to promote reading and writing, including Bucheon in the Republic of Korea; Durban, South Africa; Lillehammer, Norway; Manchester, United Kingdom; Milan, Italy; Quebec City, Canada; Ultrecht, Netherlands and Seattle, Washington.

Reading has numerous physical, mental and emotional benefits. Alzheimer’s patients have high levels of the beta amyloid protein in their brains, and studies indicate that reading can actually lower those levels, along with writing and activities that stimulate cognitive abilities. Numerous studies reported in the journal Neurology indicate that even outside of Alzheimer’s, mental decline is far lower and at a significantly slower pace when people read and write.

If you think of reading as exercise for the brain, it’s easy to see why those who read tend to suffer less depression, lower stress and higher empathy. A book can transport you instantly to other countries — or other worlds — and through time. With all the distress many face today in terms of the economy, wars and debates on the future of our world, there is something comforting about reading of times past that were more dangerous, stressful and uncertain — and yet humanity survived and even thrived.

Readers of the wildly popular “Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon have been transported 200 years into the past at a time when England forcibly invaded Scotland. The English-born Claire Randall and Scotsman Jamie Fraser even find themselves in the Colonies on the precipice of rebellion, beginning with the War of the Regulation in North Carolina, which occurred in 1767 and 1768. Season four of the television mini-series largely takes place in North Carolina, which ironically is being filmed in Eastern Europe, and is based on the fourth book in the series, “Drums of Autumn.”

If you prefer something more current, try “The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia” by Masha Gessen, on Russia’s efforts to shape world politics and attack American democracy. Gessen now lives in America, having fled Russia in 2012. Or for an out-of-this-world experience, “Artemis” by Andy Weir takes us to Mars and the first human colony outside of Earth. Weir was also the author of “The Martian,” made into a hit movie. Susanna Kearsley’s “The Firebird” takes us from Scotland to St. Petersburg during the reign of Catherine; David Pereda’s “Havana Blues” transports us to the eve of The Cuban Revolution under Fidel Castro; and “The Caspian Wine Series” by Maggie Thom spirits us across Canada.

Books have the ability to change lives. Consider “The Power of Full Engagement” by Jim Loehr and Tony Schwartz, which is based on the philosophy that we don’t need to manage our time but our energy instead — and how to do that effectively, or “59 Seconds: Think a Little, Change A Lot” by Richard Wiseman, on how to use proven scientific principles to change your life in 59-second intervals.

Whatever you read — whether it is science fiction, historical, fantasy, mystery, romance, self-help or anything in between — you are benefiting from reduced stress levels, greater cognitive function, improving your memory and gaining knowledge, learning new words and worlds.

It also has the benefit of a hobby that doesn’t need to cost you anything — check out the wide range of books at the Robeson County Public Library nearest you.

p.m.terrell is the internationally acclaimed, award-winning author of more than 20 books, including two series set in Lumberton. For information about Book ‘Em, visit bookemnc.org. For information about terrell, visit pmterrell.com.

