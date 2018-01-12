County fair wins media award

The 71st annual Robeson County Agricultural Fair won the State Media Award at the State Fair Convention in Raleigh. Allen Faircloth, center, the president of the fair’s board, accepted the award at the convention. The 72nd snnual Robeson County Agricultural Fair date is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

