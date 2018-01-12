Posted on by

County fair wins media award


The 71st annual Robeson County Agricultural Fair won the State Media Award at the State Fair Convention in Raleigh. Allen Faircloth, center, the president of the fair’s board, accepted the award at the convention. The 72nd snnual Robeson County Agricultural Fair date is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.


The 71st annual Robeson County Agricultural Fair won the State Media Award at the State Fair Convention in Raleigh. Allen Faircloth, center, the president of the fair’s board, accepted the award at the convention. The 72nd snnual Robeson County Agricultural Fair date is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

The 71st annual Robeson County Agricultural Fair won the State Media Award at the State Fair Convention in Raleigh. Allen Faircloth, center, the president of the fair’s board, accepted the award at the convention. The 72nd snnual Robeson County Agricultural Fair date is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.
http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Fair-Award2018111132449659.jpgThe 71st annual Robeson County Agricultural Fair won the State Media Award at the State Fair Convention in Raleigh. Allen Faircloth, center, the president of the fair’s board, accepted the award at the convention. The 72nd snnual Robeson County Agricultural Fair date is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:36 pm
Updated: 11:38 pm. |    

St. Pauls board approves pay hike of police

St. Pauls board approves pay hike of police
11:56 am
Updated: 10:07 pm. |    

Sam’s Club closing; 150 jobs lost

Sam’s Club closing; 150 jobs lost
10:05 pm
Updated: 10:57 pm. |    

‘I didn’t believe it at first’

‘I didn’t believe it at first’
comments powered by Disqus