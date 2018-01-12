Magazine awards Pembroke author

PEMBROKE — Rebecca Owens, a Pembroke resident, has received the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships.

Focus of Women Magazine in Baltimore presented the award to Owens on Oct. 18 for her novel, “A Sister’s Love.”

“A Sister’s Love” is an inspirational romance novel about how two sisters from Robeson County explore the meaning of a sister’s love and forgiveness.

The award is in honor and a tribute of the late Donna Lynn, the author of “Dial Love,” an inspirational, instructional book.

Rebecca is the daughter of Andrew and Rachel Oxendine of Pembroke. She can be contacted through her website rebeccaowens.net.

Pembroke resident Rebecca Owens was the recipient of the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships on Oct. 18. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FOW-PIC201811193931811.jpg Pembroke resident Rebecca Owens was the recipient of the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships on Oct. 18.