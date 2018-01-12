Posted on by

Magazine awards Pembroke author


Staff report

Pembroke resident Rebecca Owens was the recipient of the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships on Oct. 18.


PEMBROKE — Rebecca Owens, a Pembroke resident, has received the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships.

Focus of Women Magazine in Baltimore presented the award to Owens on Oct. 18 for her novel, “A Sister’s Love.”

“A Sister’s Love” is an inspirational romance novel about how two sisters from Robeson County explore the meaning of a sister’s love and forgiveness.

The award is in honor and a tribute of the late Donna Lynn, the author of “Dial Love,” an inspirational, instructional book.

Rebecca is the daughter of Andrew and Rachel Oxendine of Pembroke. She can be contacted through her website rebeccaowens.net.

Pembroke resident Rebecca Owens was the recipient of the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships on Oct. 18.
http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FOW-PIC201811193931811.jpgPembroke resident Rebecca Owens was the recipient of the 2017 Donna Lynn Quill Award for Prose Exploring Relationships on Oct. 18.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:36 pm
Updated: 11:38 pm. |    

St. Pauls board approves pay hike of police

St. Pauls board approves pay hike of police
11:56 am
Updated: 10:07 pm. |    

Sam’s Club closing; 150 jobs lost

Sam’s Club closing; 150 jobs lost
10:05 pm
Updated: 10:57 pm. |    

‘I didn’t believe it at first’

‘I didn’t believe it at first’
comments powered by Disqus