Public library is ready to rock

The Robeson County Public Library is ready to start this year out with a bang, or maybe a thawing out.

The recent snow and ice have caused a slow start, but we’re ready now. Our story times are planned, our adult classes are gearing up, and our special programs (Lego Club and STEM Club) are set to go as well. You should visit our website for monthly calendars and announcements, but you can also call our Lumberton location and ask for the Youth Services librarian or the Adult Aervices librarian for information.

We are going to continue our newest program, Ugly Art, for teens and adults. We have been learning and creating the newest and most popular art styles and having fun while doing it. We have made abstract paintings, collages, and we will be trying our hand at origami. You don’t need to know how to do any of this. Come and learn with us while sharing the laughter at our less than successful attempts. It’s a great time of learning with no pressure.

We are still getting in the newest and most popular books and trying to beef up our children’s nonfiction. Come and check out our nonfiction section and talk with the Youth Services librarian about what you would like to see more of. We accept purchase requests for all areas of the library and give real thought as to whether or not we can purchase them. We value our patrons’ insight and needs and do our best to get what is needed.

Did you know we just hired new library staff members? If you’re a regular here you get to know the people and our new staff members will be people you want to meet. We will be adding a new circulation assistant, a new Youth Services specialist and a new branch manager. Come and welcome them into our library family. We’re sure you will like them as much as we do.

We’re busy planning in the Youth Services Department, as always. Our Youth Services librarian is looking for all new guests to add to our popular summer reading program. We’re looking into getting a children’s band, birds of prey and another visit from the reptiles of the N.C. Science Museum. The theme this year will be Libraries Rock, and we certainly want our program to rock. Go ahead and plan to participate in the reading challenge and attend our spectacular shows.

Come join us as we start a new year. New people, new programs, and new books, what’s not to like? Make suggestions, see what’s offered and be a part of the library. There is no better time to get involved than now.

By Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

