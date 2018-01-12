Two scouts accepts silver award

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton Girl Scouts have been recognized for their service projects.

Chadon Foreman and Kallie Watts each earned the Girl Scout Silver Award from Girl Scout — North Carolina Coastal Pines.

For their Girl Scout Silver Award projects, Watts and Forman created recipe booklets for the Robeson County Church and Community Center. The recipes were intended to help families who receive food from the center to make that food last longer.

Foreman is the daughter of Chalonda Coleman. She has been a Girl Scout since 2013.

Watts is the daughter of Kenneth and Judith Watts. She has been a Girl Scout since 2012.

Both girls are members of Girl Scout Troop No. 1168 led by Judith Watts.

The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout in the sixth through eighth grades can earn. The Silver Award recognizes the work of Girl Scout Cadettes who demonstrate leadership skills culminating in 50 hours or more dedicated toward a service project that makes a difference in their community. The service project can be completed as an individual or with a group.

