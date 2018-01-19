Arts council offers wire-sculpting class

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council will hold a beginners workshop for three-deminsional wire sculpting on Feb. 16 and 17.

The classes will be held at a gallery at 700 N. Roberts Ave. and will be taught Melvin Morris, a painter and sculptor.

The class on Feb. 16, which is a Friday, is from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and it is from 9 a.m.to noon on Feb. 17.

All materials will be provided and refreshments served.

The classes are $25 per person. To register, RSVP by emailing a name and number to mmoris@ipcagallery.com by Feb. 10. Space is limited.