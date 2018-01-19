Seven to compete in Miss UNCP pageant

PEMBROKE — Seven young women will compete for the title of Miss UNCP on Feb. 1 at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship, free student housing and a meal plan for a year. First runner-up receives a $750 scholarship, and second runner-up, $500 scholarship. Non-finalists will receive $100 scholarships.

The university’s 65th pageant will begin at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $5. There is no charge for UNCP students.

The contestants are:

— Sadira Baccus, a junior from Lexington majoring in Journalism. Her talent is contemporary dance and her platform is “Religious Intolerance: Discrimination of Muslim Women.”

— Njeri Bracy, a freshman from Winterville majoring in Criminal Justice. She will be performing a modern dance and her platform is “Being Your Best Self: Promoting Mental Health and Self Love.”

— Bryana Carrington, a junior from Fayetteville majoring in Pre-nursing. She will be performing a hula dance and her platform is “Be a Work of HEART.”

— Jasmine Carrion, a sophomore from Fayetteville majoring in English Education. She will be performing a contemporary dance and her platform is “Be BRAVE and Stand Up.”

— Chenoa Emanuel, a junior from Clinton majoring in Business Administration. She will be performing a lyrical dance and her platform is “Safe Hands: Preventing CAB (Child Abuse and Bullying).”

— Jamelynn Johnson, a senior from Kenly majoring in Biology. She will be singing and her platform is “Brave Buddies.”

— Taley Strickland, a senior from Pembroke majoring in Mass Communications. She will be singing and her platform is “R.I.S.E.: Retention Increasing Through Service and Engagement.”

This year the audience has an opportunity to select a Community Choice winner. Support for a favored contestant can be shown at the UNCP CARE Resource Center through donations of non-perishable items such as canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, breakfast bars, and hygiene items, such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and soap.

Donation collection bins for each contestant will be set up in the lobby of the Givens Performing Arts Center. The contestant with the most votes — one vote per item — will receive a $250 book scholarship.

The emcee for the evening is Michelle Braxton, a former Miss Goldsboro who was runner-up for Miss North Carolina in 1991.

Special entertainment for the evening will include Miss North Carolina 2017 Victoria Huggins; Miss Greater Southeastern Outstanding Teen Drew Chavis; Miss Black North Carolina 2012 Pia Jessup; Miss UNCP 1998 Rebecca Revels Lowry, who was also Miss North Carolina 2002; and Mark McKinney and Co. Acoustic Trio.

The pageant’s executive director is Cynthia Oxendine, the co-executive director/business manager is Teresa Bryant and Zavery McDougald is the director and choreographer.

For information, call 910-521-6175 or email teresa.bryant@uncp.edu.

Sadira Bacchus http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bacchus_Sadia2018116101311714.jpg Sadira Bacchus Njeri Bracy http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bracy_Njeri2018116101312736.jpg Njeri Bracy Bryana Carrington http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Carrington_Bryana2018116101313674.jpg Bryana Carrington Jasmine Carrion http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Carrion_Jasmine201811610131537.jpg Jasmine Carrion Chenoa Emmanuel http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Chenoa_Emmanual2018116101339122.jpg Chenoa Emmanuel Jamie Johnson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Johnson_Jamie201811610134044.jpg Jamie Johnson Taley Strickland http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Strickland_Taley201811610134111.jpg Taley Strickland