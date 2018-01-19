Comic James Gregory performs Friday at Civic Center

LUMBERTON — Comedian James Gregory, often referred to as “The Funniest Man in America,” returns to the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton for one performance only on Friday.

While his routines include such Southern subjects as covered-dish suppers, road trips to Stuckey’s, and the healthy aspects of fried foods, it’s a mistake to consider him a regional comic.

“To me, Southern comedians are guys who get onstage and talk about pickup trucks, rifle racks and cow-tipping. I don’t talk about the South; I just deliver my material with a Southern accent,” Gregory said.

Gregory is also known for a style that breaks from political correctness, and much of his humor is centered on observations of crazy relatives and people obsessed with the slightest change in weather conditions.

He delights in poking fun at overly sensitive parents and out-of-control environmentalists.

“My comedy is based on the real life — the people I grew up with. My notions about food came from them. They all eat fried foods and many of them are in their 80s. Meanwhile you read in the news how some health nut kicked the bucket jogging on the way home from the health food store,” Gregory said.

Tickets are $28 or $35 for middle front seating.

Tickets can be purchased in person or by telephone with credit card or cash from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.

The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before the performance.

Comedian James Gregory it set to perform at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton on Jan. 26. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_james-gregory-red-hat-pointing-at-head-080502-1024×698201712511348534.jpg Comedian James Gregory it set to perform at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton on Jan. 26.