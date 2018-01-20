Red Springs woman making it big in fashion industry

RED SPRINGS — Bigger is better for a local size 16 model.

After a one-year hiatus from modeling plus-sized model Vikki Jackson, 34, made her comeback by performing this past fall at Pulp Fashion Week in Paris.

Her return was a success. Jackson received the 2017 Model of the Year award in a show that featured 49 other women.

“I said, ‘If I am going to come back I might as well make it big,’” Jackson said.

Jackson was in a car accident in November 2016 and was forced to put her modeling career on hold. When she got back in the game, her sights were set on Pulp Fashion Week, the only fashion show for plus-sized women in Paris, according to Jackson. This was Jackson’s second year working in the show; she said she was the only model to be invited back.

“I submitted and they initially said, ‘No,’” she said. “I was invited to come back because of the impression I made there.”

The impression that you make on people is what helps you become successful in the industry, Jackson said.

“The show doesn’t begin when the show starts. The show begins when you’re behind stage,” she said. “How you act, how you perceive yourself, how you respond to other people, how you assist people — they take that into consideration.”

Prepping for the show was one of the biggest hurdles.

“Going into that, No. 1, everybody is going to watch you because you’re not from Paris, so you’re kind of like an outsider,” she said.

During the show, Jackson struggled with the language barrier, having a runway choreographer who only spoke French.

“I literally mimicked everything he told me to do,” she said.

Jackson began modeling by performing in pageants as a child and enrolled in Barbizon Modeling and Acting School when she became a teen.

She has seen a change in the industry since her earlier days of modeling, Jackson said. People are becoming more comfortable with plus models.

“When I first started, there were so many looks I would get when I told them that I was a plus-sized model. In this area, it was unheard of,” she said. “You rarely heard anything about that.”

After a divorce, she decided to return to modeling as an adult in 2010.

“I felt that it empowered me because I was told at that time that I could not do plus modeling, that I was too fat and I’m not tall enough,” she said. “I used that as energy to push me forward.”

Some of the empowerment came from her support system, which is why she stayed in the area.

“I just feel that my story is a little different because I still live in my small community,” she said. “The majority of the models that I know don’t live in those small communities. They live in New York or L.A. or Miami or Vegas or something like that.

“It’s been important to me to stay here because I feel like my whole support system is here,” she said. “They keep me grounded.”

One of her biggest supporters is her husband, Tyron Jacobs, who pushes her to be more healthy, Jackson said.

They travel and work out together, which Jackson sees as an important aspect of being a plus model.

Most people believe that all plus-sized women are unhealthy, she said.

“That’s just not true,” Jackson said. “I’m a very active person.”

Jackson battles this misconception by participating in various outdoor activities with her husband, whether it’s hiking, kayaking or zip-lining.

She also joined an online movement called #healthycurves which promotes healthy plus-sized women.

“I just want to work out more,” she said.

She has also been battling misconceptions about people trying to get into the modeling industry.

“I’ve said for years you can’t teach hustle and you gotta hustle,” she said. “I get a lot of people who inquire about starting and, unfortunately, it’s not just a beautiful face that can make it.”

Devonnda McCormick, her best friend and fellow plus-size model, said Jackson is unrelenting.

“Vikki has a lot of drive, determination and perseverance,” McCormick said. “She strives above those misconceptions.”

Jackson hopes to teach and mentor teen girls looking to get into the industry. She has more experience with teens, having been a teacher at Hoke County High School in the past.

“They are open to instruction,” she said. “They are literally like sponges.”

She also sees herself planning a local show — and wants it to be “spectacular.”

“I don’t want to just do a workshop and show people how to walk. I want to do the workshop, show them how to walk and then put on a show, and I want to put on a show in the form or fashion that I am accustomed to,” she said.

Jackson said that she hopes to do a show by winter of 2019.

“That’s my whole goal. All of the knowledge that I have learned over the years I want to pour back into my community,” she said. “That’s where it started for me here and I feel the opportunity needs to be given to young girls who are interested in this career path.”

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FB_IMG_1516233103698_15162331460402018118115912187.jpg http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_20180104_141637_609201811811591330.jpg http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_received_102145866205696782018118115914248.jpeg

Red Springs’ Jackson is thriving in the fashion world as a plus-sized model

By Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by calling 910-309-3469 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by calling 910-309-3469 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.