Cheer team Xcels in competition

LUMBERTON — The local cheerleading team Cheer Xcel All-Stars won multiple championships Jan. 6 at the recent Athletic Championships Cheer Competition, opening the door for three Division II Summit bids.

The team walked away from the Jan. 6 competition in Concord with four out of five first-place finishes, two grand championships, and the Best Stunt Award, Best Pyramid Award and Best Dance Award. The Senior I team received the highest score of the day out of 56 total teams.

The competition results played a large role in the team receiving the Division II Summit bids on Jan. 8.

The Division II Summit bid is an opportunity to compete with the best all-star cheer programs in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World.

Owners of the facility are Darline Bell Scott, who has over 10 years experience and coached Magnolia Middle and Lumberton junior varsity cheerleaders to numerous titles; and Chyna Scott, who cheered for Magnolia Middle, Lumberton High varsity and Cheer Dynamics All-Stars. She has won Cheersport, Spirit of Hope and many other regional and national all-star titles. Coaches are Shameicha Wade and Brandi Lockhart.

For information on how to donate to help pay for the team to travel to Disney World, send an email to cheerxcel15@gmail.com.

