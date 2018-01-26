‘Amazing Grace’ at GPAC on March 13

PEMBROKE — The uplifting story of perhaps the world’s most beloved song is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center stage on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on March 13.

“Amazing Grace The Musical” centers on the turbulent life of slave trader turned abolitionist John Newton, author of the 18th century hymn, “Amazing Grace,” and tells the story of how the song first came to be. The show, which is sponsored by Rust Enterprises and McDonald’s, begins at 7:30 p.m.

A tale of romance, rebellion and redemption, the production captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound — freedom.

The play is written by Christopher Smith, a self-taught musician, former police officer and youth outreach director. It is based on the autobiography of John Newton, the son of a slave trader who leaves college to go into the family business. An experienced if indifferent merchant seaman, but a more enthusiastic slave trader, he travels to Sierra Leone to collect his living merchandise, cages them like animals for the long sea voyage to England, and sells them back home at public auction. The play details his redemption.

The Wall Street Journal called the play “one of the best-looking musicals to hit New York in recent seasons,” and The Washington Post called it “superb, with moments of genuine astonishment.”

Tickets are $41, $36 and $21 for adults and children are admitted for $16. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

The GPAC season continues on March 19 with the iconic classic “The Wizard of Oz.”

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.