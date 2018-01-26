Tessie Clewis celebrates 101st birthday

LUMBERTON — Tessie Shaw Clewis celebrated her 101st birthday on Jan. 19 at Pier 41 restaurant in Lumberton with friends and family.

The owner also honored her with crab legs and she had one of her favorite seafood dishes, oysters.

Clewis owned and operated a beauty shop for many years, “Tessie’s Beauty Shop.” Many years ago she had different jobs while raising her children. One of the jobs was as a carrier for The Robesonian newspaper during the 1950s. She is likely the oldest former carrier for the newspaper still living.

She had six children and has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even a few great-great-grandchildren.

She has been a long time member of West Lumberton Baptist Church.