Two local girl scouts receives award

LUMBERTON — Loren Lamb and Cachay Worley, both of Lumberton, have been awarded the Girl Scout Silver Award by Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.

For their Girl Scout Silver Award project, Lamb and Worley improved the appearance of Love and Care Daycare’s property. The daycare was affected by flooding during Hurricane Matthew. The girls completed a flower garden in front of the daycare and provided educational classes about how to care for plants to the children in the after-school care facility.

Lamb is the daughter of James and Donna Lamb and has been a Girl Scout since 2009. Worley is the daughter of Elaine Mair and has been a Girl Scout since 2010. Both girls are members of Troop No. 17 led by Myra Walters.

The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout in the sixth through eighth grades can earn. It recognizes the work of Girl Scout cadettes who demonstrate leadership skills culminating in 50 hours or more dedicated toward a service project that makes a difference in their community. The service project can be completed as an individual or with a group. If accomplished as a group, each girl is responsible for a specific part of the project and is required to evaluate her contribution to the project and to the group.