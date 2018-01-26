Posted on by

Volunteers needed for Rumba on the Lumber


Staff report

LUMBERTON —The Robeson Road Runners are in need of volunteers for the Rumba on the Lumber festival scheduled for March 2, and 4.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, including taking tickets at the Allen Orthopedics Friday Night Pasta Party and Dance, helping with registration and information booths at the Saturday festival, and helping with the Bicycle Rodeo on Sunday.

Helpers of all ages, interests and abilities are needed. Any civic group, church group, public service group, nonprofit, school group, club, Scout troop, etc. interested in helping can contact Jef Lambdin, coordinator, at info@robesonroadrunners.com.

