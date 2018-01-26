Local ladies come home with crowns

CHARLOTTE — Two people with with local ties were crowned during the recent Miss NC/SC United States Pageant.

Mia Washington won the title of Miss Preteen N.C. United States and University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumna, and Arlene Grady won the title of Miss North Carolina United States at the pageant held Jan. 20 at the McGohon Theater in Charlotte.

Washington, 12, is a seventh-grader at Parkton Elementary School. Washington’s platform was the “Masterpiece in the Mirror,” where she speaks to children and teens all over the county about their self-esteem and ways to stop bullying. Washington competed in runway, interview, sportswear, beauty and on-stage question.

Washington plays basketball, softball, volleyball and is on the cheer team at her middle school. She also attends dance at the On Pointe Dance Center in Fayetteville. She will be preparing to compete against contestants from all of the over country at the national pageant in Orlando in July.

Grady was born a twin in Fayetteville, but grew up in Las Vegas. She comes from a family of seven siblings — all girls. Both of her parents are retired from the U.S. Air Force, which allowed her to travel and live in different states, including Alaska.

She received a bachelor’s degree in art education at UNCP. While at Pembroke, Grady competed in the Miss UNCP pageant, finishing first runner-up. She competed and finished in the top 15 at Miss North Carolina USA.

As Miss North Carolina United States and a teacher, she is committed to helping her students, particularly those who are disadvantaged, to understand that achieving a formal education is important for a better quality of life.

Grady currently is in her fifth year teaching art for the Public Schools of Robeson County and coaching girls basketball.

