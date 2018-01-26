Bluegrass band at Civic Center Feb. 10

LUMBERTON — Balsam Range is bringing bluegrass tunes to the Carolina Civic Center on Feb. 10.

The band is comprised of five members offering vocals, fiddle and the Dobro. The five original members are all acoustic musicians and singers from Western North Carolina.

Balsam Range’s ascent to the top of the Bluegrass world has left a trail of success since the band’s inception in 2007. One of the genre’s most award-winning artists in recent years, the band has garnered 10 International Bluegrass Music Association awards on the heels of six critically acclaimed albums.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com, in-person, or by telephone with credit card or cash from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the center’s administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. The theater’s lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before each performance.

