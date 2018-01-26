Surplus sale will aid renovation work at library

The town of St. Pauls and the Robeson County Public Library are planning a renovation of the St. Pauls Public Library. We are very excited to refresh this important community space. Please note that the library will have to close temporarily for construction and upgrades. We do not have the dates at this moment, but hope to announce a schedule in the coming month. Family Storytime is cancelled for the month of February and will resume when the renovation is complete.

St. Pauls Public Library, located at 221 West Broad St., will have a surplus sale on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Miscellaneous library furnishings and discarded books will be sold “as is.” Cash and/or checks will be accepted. This surplus sale will help us clean up the space before the renovation. All profits will go directly into the renovation project, providing extra funds for new furnishings. We greatly appreciate the community’s support in the coming weeks as this project moves forward. Should you have any questions, please contact Katie Fountain at 910-738-4859, Ext. 304.

Jason Ivey has transferred from the Lumberton library to the Fairmont library to work as the new branch manager. Anyone who knows Jason knows that he loves to read and help people, whether by recommending a book or assisting them with a technology question. He lives in the Fairmont area and will be a friendly face for all patrons who visit. We appreciate the community’s patience during this transition. As a reminder, Hector MacLean Public Library is open 1 until 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 1 until 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please stop by and welcome him to Fairmont.

Don’t miss “Aesop’s Fables,” presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre, this Friday at 10 a.m. with a second showing at 1 p.m. Four animal-filled adventures focus on honesty, compassion, kindness, and hard work. Seating is limited for the morning show. Large groups are strongly encouraged to make reservations by calling 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.

Do you have questions about your computer, mobile device, the Web, or social media? Would you like to develop your computer skills but aren’t sure where to start? Book a librarian for a one-on-one mini-computer session. These half-hour sessions are free and are designed to assist with basic computing, job searching, resume writing, trouble-shooting your computer, or just figuring out how to use different features on your smart phone or tablet. To schedule an appointment, speak with Leah, RCPL’s adult services librarian, call 910-738-4859, Ext. 305 or e-mail ltietje@robesoncountylibrary.org.

By Leah Tietje-Davis Contributing columnist

Leah Tietje-Davis is the Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

