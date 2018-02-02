Talent show applications due Monday

LUMBERTON — Anyone who wants to show off his or her talent in the “My Time To Shine Talent Competition” must submit an application by 6 p.m. Monday.

The competition includes all categories of talent. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to take the stage and compete for cash and gift prizes.

The event is March 24 at the Carolina Civic Center. Prizes include a $50 gift card for Most Creative Box; $100 for People Choice; $200 for third place; $500 for second place; and a grand prize of $1,000.

There is no age limit to compete, and everyone is welcome.

The audition application is available on the civic center’s website or by stopping by the administration office Monday between noon and 6 p.m. at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

The application includes a nonrefundable $20 registration fee — checks may be made out to Carolina Civic Center — and must be submitted to Carolina Civic Center to the attention of Jonathan Brewington, stage manager, at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The auditions, a requirement for participation in the talent show, will be Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until all auditions are seen.

All acts must be stage-ready, and proper attire is required. Props and costumes will be viewed for appropriateness at the time of audition and must not be changed for the final live event.

Performances may include singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, playing in a band or any combination of the above, and such acts as comedy, poetic reading, etc. All performances should be geared to family entertainment and improper language or content is not permitted.