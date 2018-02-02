Skype lets students, civil rights activist connect

LUMBERTON — Civil rights activist and educator Jane Elliott recently discussed current issues via Skype with an eighth-grade class at Lumberton Junior High School.

Elliot is an internationally known teacher, lecturer, diversity trainer and recipient of the National Mental Health Association Award for Excellence in Education. She spoke Jan. 26 with students and teachers about discrimination and prejudice, and how it affects each individual.

Social studies teacher Elizabeth Chavis was behind the Elliott appearance.

Chavis shows the video by Elliott titled “In the Eye of the Storm” to students in her social studies class each year in honor of Black History Month. She contacted Elliott this year and asked if she would speak to her students, and she agreed.

In response to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. more than 30 years ago, Elliott devised the “Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes” exercise. This exercise labels participants as inferior or superior based solely upon the color of their eyes and exposes them to the experience of being a minority.

Elliott’s discrimination exercise has been used by 350 colleges, prisons, schools and she has appeared on the Oprah show five times. She has been featured as a person of the week by Peter Jennings and also appeared on the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

