Many adults make kids’ lives better

It happened just like all the other parents before me said it would. I blinked. Now, my son is 5 years old.

As I tucked him in to bed on his birthday eve, I couldn’t help but wonder where the time went. The crawling turned into unsure steps, which led to running, and now he is kicking up a storm in karate class. A few babbles have evolved into retelling favorite stories or talking endlessly about cars and dinosaurs. So many moments between then and now have been spent enjoying activities and places offered by our community.

Books, books, and more books. He’s the son of a librarian. He has spent a lot of time in the libraries around the county and considers it a second home. When he gets in the children’s library, he heads straight to the nonfiction section. I recall one evening that he insisted his bedtime story be the musculoskeletal system book he had checked out earlier that day. He completed the library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program when he was 4 years old. This program really motivated him to spend extra time reading. He loved coming to the library to turn in his chart because all the library staff would make him feel special for reaching a goal. Also, kids love to dig through our treasure chest. The program is free and open to all little readers that have not entered kindergarten.

The public library is not the only place Aaron would hunt for books. He always thinks it is a treat to go across the street to the Smart Start Resource Center at the Partnership for Children. This library offers high quality educational resources for kids, parents, caregivers, and educators. There are tons of books, toys, games, and audiovisual resources. Membership to this library is free. The library is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located within the Robeson County Partnership for Children located at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Aaron loves to check the mail because he knows that sometimes there is a book in there just for him. I signed him up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program when he was a baby. Every month for five years, he has been delighted to receive his book in the mail. We’ve read books like “The Little Engine That Could,” “Meet Me At The Moon,” and “The Snowy Day,” to name a few. The books are high quality and always age appropriate. Since Aaron turned 5, he will be aging out of this wonderful program. I encourage all parents to sign up their young readers for this book-giving campaign. It is locally administered by United Way of Robeson County. You can register your child on their website at www.unitedwayrobeson.org or by visiting the Robeson County Public Library and filling out a paper form. For more information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com.

Anyone who knows Aaron knows that he is a high-energy boy. One of our most favorite places in town is the Thunderzone Karate Martial Sports Academy located at 900 Hardin Road in Lumberton. Looking for a way for Aaron to burn some energy and meet other kids, we enrolled him in karate classes last year.

Two nights a week, he trains with other local kids under the direction of Hanshi Lacy Green, Kyoushi Angelica Green, and Sensei Xavier Green. In addition to the physical benefits of learning karate, they teach them about respect and discipline. They encourage the children to excel in all aspects of their lives and celebrate victories with them. Over the last year, Aaron competed in three tournaments and earned his yellow belt. At a recent awardd banquet, he was named 1st place Lil’ Dragon for the 2017 Professional Point Karate Federation tournament year. This accomplishment is a testament to their excellent instruction and care of their students. If your kids are interested in karate, come check out a karate class on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

We are very thankful that Aaron attends Shining Stars in Lumberton. The NC Pre-K program is helping him prepare for a successful kindergarten year. Aaron loves being in Ms. Carrie and Ms. Teresa’s class. If you have a preschooler, check out the NC Pre-K program. It offers high-quality educational experiences to prepare eligible 4-year-olds. You can apply by calling the Partnership for Children at 910-738-6767 or visiting their office.

Aaron also loves to visit the Exploration Station. He’s very fond of the shopping carts and red sports car. His favorite community event is the Rumba on the Lumber, which is coming up on March 2-4. He enjoys all of the street vendors, play area, and chili cook-off. If you let him pick the restaurant, he wants to go to Miyabi Jr. If you let him pick dessert, he wants to go to Dunkin’ Donuts. And if you want to see him light up, let him visit GameStop.

I share all of this to say thank you to our community. There have been so many opportunities for him to enjoy being a kid in our town, and really, we know the people are at the heart of Robeson County. So thank you to all of the folks who work hard each day to help children thrive. Now, I’m going to try not to blink again for a long time.

Katie Fountain http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Fountain_1.jpg Katie Fountain

By Katie Fountain Contributing columnist

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.