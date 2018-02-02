Book ‘Em Foundation marks 15 years

2018 marks the 15th anniversary of The Book ‘Em Foundation, a nonprofit I co-founded with Waynesboro, Va., police Officer Mark Kearney after discovering the direct link between high crime rates and high rates of illiteracy.

At the time, I was a state spokesperson for Crime Stoppers and Crime Solvers, organizations that pay up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals. The slogan is “Buy a Book and Stop a Crook” and proceeds from annual Book ‘Em Writers Conferences and Book Fairs goes to increasing literacy and reducing crime in our communities.

The first series of events took place in Waynesboro, quickly followed by Lebanon, N.H. (where Janet Evanovich headlined) and Mount Pleasant, S.C. The event scheduled for Sept. 22 in Lumberton will mark the seventh annual Book ‘Em North Carolina Writers Conference and Book Fair, an event that has raised more than $30,000 for literacy campaigns through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Communities In Schools of Robeson County, the Robeson County Public Library and Lumberton Police Department.

According to the Literacy Foundation, low levels of literacy can hurt communities in a variety of ways, including impacting the unemployment rate. Those with less than a bachelor’s degree experience two to four times the average unemployment level, and when they do find employment, the jobs are of lower quality and lower pay, setting up the family to live from paycheck to paycheck. When something unexpected occurs, such as a health scare or accident, those with lower levels of reading ability are more prone to misunderstand treatments and prescription options and dosages. Workplace accidents are more common, and financial disaster is sometimes only a missed paycheck away.

The United States’ literacy levels has fallen to No. 7 in a world ranking of countries, below Finland, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland, according to Central Connecticut State University. According to a February 2017 study by PEW Research, the U.S. ranks at No. 38 out of 71 countries in math and No. 24 in science. It also ranks 24th in reading, behind Singapore, Hong Kong, Estonia, South Korea, Slovenia, Poland and Thailand, among others. If we are not moving forward, we continue to slide backwards as other countries push to even higher educational levels.

To raise money for literacy, Book ‘Em North Carolina has brought more than 75 authors, publishers, literary agents and movie industry executives to Lumberton in past years and as many as 3,500 attendees who traveled from across the country to meet their favorite authors. Headliners have customarily been New York Times bestselling authors, chosen for their ability to attract attendees from neighboring states as well as a high quality of authors. This year a trio of headliners includes Jonas Saul, whose popular series is being made into a television series; Jeff Mudgett, whose bestseller “Bloodstains” was made into the “American Ripper” mini-series; and Elizabeth Massie, who is a two-time Bram Stoker award-winner as well as an award-winner for her writing on “The Tudors,” a popular television series. Massie has also written for the series Versailles as well as “Dark Shadows.”

Book ‘Em North Carolina depends on sponsorships to pay overhead expenses so that money earned from authors and publishers go directly to increasing literacy rates, which in turn reduces crime rates. Any sponsorship funds left over after expenses are paid goes to increasing literacy. There are four levels: Platinum, for donations of more than $1,000; Gold, for donations of $1,000; Silver, for donations of $500; and Bronze, for donations of $250. All sponsors are listed on promotional materials and T-shirts, and higher levels are provided tables at the event and special passes to an evening Author Meet-and-Greet. Without sponsorships, the event cannot continue to attract the authors and attendees needed to ensure its success.

If you are interested in sponsoring, please contact Crystal Edmonds at bookemnc@robeson.edu. All sponsorships are tax deductible. Additional details are at http://www.bookemnc.org/sponsorships/.

p.m.terrell is the internationally acclaimed, award-winning author of more than 20 books, including two series set in Lumberton. For information about Book ‘Em, visit bookemnc.org. For information about terrell, visit pmterrell.com.

