Lumberton woman shares joy of art by teaching

LUMBERTON — Patty Speights says she can teach anyone how to paint.

The key, according to Speights, is to create a relaxing atmosphere and be patient with each student.

“When I get a group I tell them right off the bat, ‘You may not paint as fast as somebody else and you may not keep up with me, but if you don’t I’ll back up,’” she said. “I want you to enjoy it and I want you to learn something but I also want you to have a good time.”

For about three years, Speights, a 62-year-old Lumberton resident, has been teaching painting and clay molding classes in her backyard studio.

Studio 136, named after her street number, is a 900-square-foot space with every inch of the walls covered with paintings, ceramics and pottery.

Having the studio in her backyard has been a treat for Speights.

“I love working at my back door. Me and my dog, Pork Chop, come out and my husband leaves me a cup of coffee. I come out have a cup of coffee before I get started,” she said fondly. “God is good.”

The space sits 32 people, and has a garage door that opens to bring in inspiration for art, she said.

“I like the spring and the fall the best because I get to open all the doors,” she said.

Speights was raised on the banks of the Lumber River. As a child, she loved sitting under a barn shelter with her father and watching him draw. Speights attended Montgomery Community College, where she received an advanced clay certificate. She won numerous awards and has continued learning from other potters in the state.

Speights began teaching art at Antioch Baptist Church, where she was director of the church’s programs for children. She taught painting with water colors and then moved to teaching painting with acrylics, a fast drying paint popular with beginners. Her teaching later developed to hosting birthday parties. The classes became more frequent, which led her to go to an art class herself.

“I went to Fayetteville just to see if I was doing it right, and I was doing right,” she said.

She noticed the teachers often went too fast for the students, so she tries to slow down and create a relaxed atmosphere. She believes having a good time and and learning goes hand in hand.

“When you take something home you’re proud of, you’ve had a good time,” she said. “I love seeing people go away with a smile.”

“They’re informal but informative,” said Sally Johnson, one of Speights’ pottery students. “She likes to give her students the basics and let them grow from that.”

Johnson met Speights at Antioch Baptist Church, where she worked as an English teacher at the academy associated with the school.

“She totally takes you away. When I go to her class, I feel like I’m going on vacation,” Johnson said.

Now, doctors offices and businesses use Speights’ classes for building teamwork among their employees. Speights said painting is a good way to help people connect.

“They get to unwind and know each other on a different level,” she said. “It’s real relaxing. If nobody’s really good, it doesn’t matter because you come to enjoy each other.”

Speights organizes the tables in her studio in a way that helps the participants get to know each other.

“If you sit next to a stranger, by the end of my class, they won’t be a stranger anymore,” she said.

Speights said that for groups, one person usually comes by ahead of time and chooses a painting from the wall as that group’s subject.

“If you were coming with a team-builder group and you say there were 10 people coming, I always like for that one person to pick the painting,” she said. “If you ask them all, everyone’s gonna give their opinion and I can only teach one painting at a time.”

Most of Speights’ painting subjects come from Pinterest, a social website and app geared at pinning your interests.

“Pinterest is your friend when it comes to painting,” she said.

Just some of the paintings to choose from include trees, animals, shoes, flowers, tea cups and landscapes.

One of her popular subjects is birds, which was the subject at her last class.

Speights teaches a class every Friday with a painting of her choice. At the end of class, students get to take home their own 16-by-20-inch work of art for $25. This month, Speights will have a series of Valentine themed paintings.

“It’s seasonal,” she said.

Lumberton woman shares her joy by teaching others painting and pottery

By Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by phone at 910-309-3469 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by phone at 910-309-3469 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.