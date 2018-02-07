What’s happening

•Feb. 4

River Voices: “River Voices: Voices of Robeson County” concert will be held at the First Baptist Church 416 S. Main St. in Fairmont.

•Feb. 8

Art reception: An opening reception for “The Story of The Exodus,” a series of 24 lithographs by Marc Chagall, will be at the David McCune International Art Gallery at Methodist University from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. The university is located at 5400 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.

•Feb. 16 – 17

Wire sculpting: A three-deminsional wire sculpting workshop for beginners will be held Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 700 N. Roberts Ave. For price information and to RSVP, email mmoris@ipcagallery.com.

•Feb. 9 – 10

Talent auditions: Auditions for the “My Time to Shine 4 Talent” competition will run at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on the Feb. 9, and 11 a.m. on Feb. 10. Applications are available at carolinaciviccenter.com

•Feb. 10

Balsam Range: Bluegrass group, Balsam Range will perform at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton. Tickets can be purchased in-person or by telephone with credit card or cash noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. The number is 910-738-4339.

Dog show: The “Be My Bully Valentine” dog show will be held at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Horse Arena, located at 1027 U.S. 41 in Lumberton.

•Feb. 11

Musical auditions: Auditions for the musical “Into the Woods” will be held at 4 p.m. Audition instrumental tracks will be available to download at www.carolinaciviccenter on Jan. 1.

Feb. 13

Retired personnel: The Robeson County Retired School Personnel will meet at Golden Corral at 11 a.m.

•Feb. 22

Documentary showing: The documentary “Pardons of Innocence: The Wilmington Ten,” will be shown at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. A panel discussion will follow.

•March 3

Chili Cook-off: The annual Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for 6 a.m. at the Rumba on the Lumber. For more information, check out the Robeson Road Runners website, www.robesonroadrunners.com, or contact James Granger at jamesgranger@nc.rr.com or 910-827-5542.

•March 19

Wizard of Oz: “Wizard of Oz: The Musical” will play at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Givens Performing Art Center at 7:30 p.m.

•March 24

Family Reunion: The Josh and Adaline Locklear family reunion will be held at Preston Gospel Chapel on Preston Church Road in Maxton. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and photos. For information, contact Gertrude Smith at 910-521-0176 or 910-633-3709.

ONGOING

Autism Society: The Robeson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. For information, call Wendy Ervin at 910-740-5562.

Alumni meet: The Rosenwald High School Class of 1968 will meet at 4 p.m. at The Stage, 305 Thompson St. in Fairmont every third Saturday of the month. The building is located across the street from BB&T Bank. All classmates are welcome.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.

Rosenwald High School Alumni: The Alumni members of Rosenwald High School will meet at 4 p.m. at The Stage, 305 Thompson St., in Fairmont every fourth Saturday of the month. The building is located across the street from BB&T Bank. All Alumni members are welcome to attend.

Disabled Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans of Lumberton Chapter 7 holds its monthly meeting at Golden Corral on Kahn Drive in Lumberton at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. For information, call Billie Locklear at 910-992-0224.

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars meets every fourth Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton. The center is located at 801 N. Pine St. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Senior Bingo: Free Senior Bingo is held every first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. to noon at Pine Street Senior Center. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Bridge Game: Bridge card games are held every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Street Senior Center. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

O.K. Club: The Club meets every first Tuesday of the month for a business meeting. The meeting is a 1:30 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must be 50 years old or older. It involves making new friends, exercise/walking. day trips, senior games, lunch & learns, and volunteering at nursing facilities. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Board Games: The games are held every second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. to noon at Pine Street Senior Center. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Horseshoes: Games take place at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday of each month at Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Canasta: The card game takes place at 1:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Movies: Movies are being shown 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the each month at Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

Ping Pong: Free ping pong for people 50 years old and over take place every Monday starting at 2 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Call 910-671-3881 for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

For the Blind: Sunshine Seekers is a support group that meets 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the Lumberton Bowling Center. The group also meets every second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. at Pine Steet Senior Center. Participants must be legally blind. Some of the activities include attending musicals, sports camps, exercise, bowling and fishing trips. For information, call 910-671-3881.

For Seniors: The Golden Ladies support group meets at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Pine Street Senior Center. Members must be 50 years old or older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For Family and Friends of Homicide Victims: The Chad Allen Arnette Families and Friends of Murder and Homicide Victims support group meets the last Tuesday of each month at Bible Alive Ministries in Lumberton. For information, call Debra Arnette at 910-734-1527.

Robeson County Caregivers: The Lumber River Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging offers a caregiver support group to assist local caregivers with information, education and support. The group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at 30 CJ Walker Road in COMtech Park in Pembroke. Call Tina Jones at 910-522-0001 or 910-534-0863 for more information.

CLASSES

• Ongoing

Aerobics: Aerobics and kickboxing classes are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Classes cost $3 each, or $20 a month. The instructor is Joan Townsend. For information, call Tonya 910-671-3962.

Chair aerobics: A low-impact chair aerobics class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must but 50 years old and older. The instructor is Timothy Clark. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Pine Street Senior Center. Make all kinds of crafts for all occasions. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Painting: Painting classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Mimosa Street Art Center, located at 1314 Mimosa St. in Lumberton. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Quilting: Quilting classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Shag Lessons: Shag dancing lessons are offered at 6 p.m. every first Monday of each month at the Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Beginning, intermediate and advanced classes are offered. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Smocking/Sewing: Smocking classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at the Pine Street Senior Center. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes for the visually impaired are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Zumba: Zumba classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The instructor is Kim McVicker. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3962.

Walking: Walking for exercise is held every day at Pine Street Gym from 9 to 10 a.m. Call 910-671-3881 for information.

A Matter of Balance: A free eight-week training course titled Managing Concerns About Falls is being offered at the Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton. Participants must be 50 years old and older. Dates have yet to be determined. For information, call 910-671-3881.