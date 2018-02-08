Civil rights film ‘Pardons of Innocence’ screens Feb. 22

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, in partnership with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, will screen the documentary film “Pardons of Innocence: The Wilmington Ten,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

It will be followed by a panel discussion about the film.

Doors will open 6 p.m. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

The film is written, produced and narrated by Cash Michaels, staff writer for The Wilmington Journal. In addition to the film’s director, panel discussion members include Rev. Benjamin Chavis, former national director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a member of the Wilmington Ten.

The event is free and open to the public but tickets are required. Tickets can be obtained or reserved for pickup through the theater’s box office. Box office is open noon to 6 p.m. weekdays for in-person orders or by calling 910-738-4339.

The documentary recounts the history surrounding the troubled desegregation of New Hanover County public schools during the late 1960s through 1971, which evolved into the prosecution of eight black male students, a white female community organizer, and a fiery civil rights activist, Benjamin Chavis, for protesting racial injustice.

Special appearances in the film include the Rev. Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr., leader of the Wilmington Ten; Joseph McNeil, a Williston Senior High School alumnus and a member of the Greensboro Four who integrated a downtown Greensboro F.W. Woolworth store in 1960; Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Wright, pastor emeritus of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, and one of the ministers who lobbied Gov. James Hunt in 1977 to pardon the Wilmington Ten; and former Gov. Beverly Perdue, who ultimately pardoned the Wilmington Ten in December 2012.

The documentary, which premiered in 2014, has also been released on DVD for public schools, colleges and universities, and the general public.

