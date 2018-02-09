Artists pop-up in show March 3

LUMBERTON — Robeson County artists will be featured on March 3 at the River Run Pop-up Art Show.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local artists will show their works at the former Kimbrell’s Furniture Store building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The free event will coincide with the 2018 Rumba on the Lumber.

The show will highlight the art of new and established artists of all ages, allowing viewers to see and purchase the work.

A pop-up event is a recent trend that typically uses empty space for temporary shows of visual art, exhibitions and performances. Although they can last for weeks or months, the River Run Pop-Up Art Show is for one day only.

Artists interested in participating can find details and entry forms online at the Robeson County Arts Council’s Web page at http://www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org and Facebook page or may contact Joy McGugan at mcguganART@mac.com.

Pictured is art by Joy McGugan. Work by McGugan and other artists will be featured at the River Run Pop-up Art Show on March 3. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Joy20182617188169-1.jpg Pictured is art by Joy McGugan. Work by McGugan and other artists will be featured at the River Run Pop-up Art Show on March 3.