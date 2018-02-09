Young Irelanders to take Civic Center stage

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early this March with a concert by performers from Ireland.

The Young Irelanders, comprised of eight members, will perform at the theater on March 9 at 7 p.m. The band’s act incorporates Irish traditional music, song and dance.

Between them the band’s members have performed for many heads of state, presidents of Ireland, U.S. presidents, the queen of England, the president of China, Prince Albert of Monaco, and Empress Michiko of Japan. They also have performed at Radio City Music Hall, the Great Hall of the People in China, Kremlin State Palace in Moscow, the U.S. Capitol building, Fox Theatre in Detroit and the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

The artists have toured as lead performers with Riverdance and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, been soloists on PBS specials, shared the stage with Bono, and have collaborated with Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, and Sting, formerly of The Police.

Tickets are $25 for individuals, $22 for seniors over 65 or military, $20 for SRMC PrivelagesPlus members, and $10 for students. The group rate is $17 for 10 or more tickets purchased at the same time in advance.

Tickets can be purchased in person or by telephone with credit card or cash from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the theater’s administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office will open for ticket sales an hour before the performance.

