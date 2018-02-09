Robeson County stars to bust a move

LUMBERTON — Ten couples are set to swing, sway, step and strut during the United Way of Robeson County’s Dancing with the Robeson County Stars.

The fifth annual fundraising event is scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East.

Competing this year are Rhonda Williamson and Jon Davis, Michelle Hunt and Charles Townsend, Michelle Smith and Brian Britt, Jill Britt and Owen Thomas, David McClish and Kristy Locklear, Terri Massol and Tim Little, Marla Bullock and Dennis Powers, Tanya Underwood and Hector Miray, and Angelica Chavis-McIntyre and Jason Cox.

Couples will be spotlighted throughout the upcoming weeks to introduce the dancers to the public.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Robeson County Family Treatment Court, a court-monitored substance use program that works with parents who are at risk of losing custody of their children. The purpose of the problem-solving court is to help break the cycle of drug and/or alcohol addiction that can influence the abuse and neglect of children by their parents. This is done through intensive judicial intervention, intensive addiction treatment, and support services. Without the proceeds from Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, the Family Treatment Court will not have enough funding to operate after June.

Tickets are available and voting is open. Tickets for the March 23 show are $30. Monday through Friday the United Way is offering a Buy One Get One half-off Valentine’s Day special for tickets to the March 23 show. To get this special pricing, bring cash or check to the United Way office at 2512-A Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The March 23 show will allow live voting throughout the event, including voting for best costume and best dancers.

For the March 24 show, eight-seat tables are available for $1,000. This showing includes a gourmet catered meal with beverages before the show, live voting throughout the event and the announcement of the winning couples. The couple that raises the most money through votes will take home the coveted Mirror-Ball. Voting is open now and votes are $10.

March 23 tickets are available at www.UnitedWayRobeson.org and tables for the March 24 show can be purchased over the phone at 910-739-4249 or in person at the United Way office.

Team one (Michelle Hunt) Michelle Hunt works as a science teacher at Lumberton High School and serves as advisor for the Lumberton High School Key Club. Hunt graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with degrees in secondary science education and professional school counseling, and she plans to pursue a doctorate in counseling and counseling education. Hunt is dedicated to her family and church, and she serves as the youth choir director at Harper Ferry Baptist Church. Team one (Charles Townsend) Charles Townsend is a native of Fairmont, where he serves as mayor. He works full-time as an insurance agent for ALFA insurance, a firm he founded. Townsend also is the interim pastor of the Star of Bethlehem Church and holds leadership positions in various other community organizations. Team two (Michele Smith) Michele Smith is employed with SpartanNash as an administrative coordinator. She is married to Smitty Smith and has a son, Casey, and a daughter-in-law, Anna. She is proud to have her "favorite person," her granddaughter, Briley. Smith is a beach girl and enjoys taking boat trips with friends. When asked what others may not know about her, she said that she is a Tar Heel fan and loves March Madness. Team two (Brian Britt) Bryan Britt is a Robeson County native. After attending UNCW and UNCP, Britt began working for Lowe's. He spent the next 20 years managing and opening stores in North and South Carolina, before retiring in 2004. One of Britt's earliest and fondest memories is working at his aunt's store in Fair Bluff. At the time, he never imagined he would purchase Cakes and Pastries in 2005 and put that childhood experience to good use. Over the past 11 years, Britt has relocated and expanded the community's favorite great cakes and croissants.