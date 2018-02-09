RCPL keeps getting better

February is a month of growing at Robeson County Public Library.

Facilities and people are changing and improving. Our St. Pauls location is getting a whole new makeover. Old shelves are being removed, carpet replaced, and circulation area is receiving a new desk. The new library, and for all intents and purposes it will look like a new library, will be amazing. I anticipate more storytime possibilities there and I know Youth Services will be sending new children’s books. We’re just waiting for the green light.

Youth Services is losing our much loved Lauren. This is good and bad. Youth Services has experienced wonderful growth in the past two years, and this growth would not have been possible without Lauren Piszczor. From planning crafts to presenting stories with a dramatic flair, Lauren has made storytimes magical. However, there are other tasks she undertook and the public may or may not have been aware of them. She manages our Instagram page, @rcpllibrary. She worked on our circulation desk, created displays and did so much that this entire column could be about her.

Now you’re asking, if she was so wonderful why would we let her go? We wouldn’t. She is now becoming our outreach librarian. She will be raising awareness and spreading library news all over the county. You may see her from time to time. If you do, make sure to wave and tell her how awesome our library is.

With Lauren moving on we will be welcoming a new youth services specialist in our Youth Services Department. Caroline will be a new face at the library — at least as far as being an employee goes. Caroline Lloyd is a member of our community and has frequented our library many times. She is bringing a love of crafts and a knowledge of children with her, so we’re excited about having her coming aboard.

And there is more. We now have self checkout! I know! So exciting! Even our technology is growing. You bring in your library card and check out, check out and check out. You don’t have to speak to us, but we would love for you to. Now we can focus on research and reference for you, programs and account questions. RCPL is moving up in the world, and you need to come and be a part of it.

Our library is growing in leaps and bounds. Our collection is improving and being updated, our staff is moving to meet growing needs and our programs are excelling in expectation. Our summer guests are going to be new and amazing. Our facilities are being updated.

There has never been a better time to get your library card or to start using it. You are certainly invited to come and witness this growth and improvement.

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

