Scout received award for work in food drives

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton girl has been honored for her volunteer work in local food drives.

Chelsea Burnette has received the Girl Scout Silver Award by Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines.

For her Girl Scout Silver Award project, Operation Recipes, Burnette addressed hunger in her community. She held several food drives and volunteered at her local food bank. She also started a website that features quick and healthy recipes for people to access.

Burnette is the daughter of Neil and Danielle Burnette. She has been a Girl Scout for six years and is a member of Girl Scout Troop No. 1168 led by Judith Watts.

The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout in the sixth through eighth grades can earn. It recognizes the work of Girl Scout Cadettes who demonstrate leadership skills culminating in 50 hours or more dedicated toward a service project that makes a difference in their community. The service project can be completed as an individual or with a group. If accomplished as a group, each girl is responsible for a specific part of the project and is required to evaluate her contribution to the project and to the group.

Chelsea Burnette