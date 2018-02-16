Civil war concert, presentation shows Feb. 26

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will combine history, music, art and photography in a show titled “Songs and Stories: From Civil War to Civil Rights” on Feb. 27.

The concert, a joint production of the campus’ departments of Music and History, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center. It is free and open to the public.

The program will feature the UNCP Jazz Combo I, conducted by Aaron Vandermeer; the University Chorale, conducted by José Rivera and accompanied by Akemi Williams; a brass quintet led by Joanna Hersey; and individual musical performances and readings by students and faculty members.

A slideshow of period photographs, interspersed with audio and video clips, will accompany the concert. The finale will feature students from Pembroke Elementary School. Artwork by students from Robeson County middle and high schools will be on display in the lobby beginning at 6:45 p.m. and during intermission.

“All of our Songs and Stories concerts bring together lots of different voices and types of performance, with costumes and images to help audience members immerse themselves in the period,” said Jaime Martinez, of the History Department. “This year, we’re highlighting two different periods, with a special focus on 1868 and 1968. The Civil War half of the program will conclude with the ratification of the 14th Amendment, which redefined citizenship in this country. The Civil Rights half of the program, meanwhile, considers many of the actions taken in 1968 by people and organizations fighting for full and equal citizenship.”

For accommodations to access the program and/or program materials, contact Jaime Martinez at 910-775-4031 no later than Tuesday. However, an effort will be made for any request made after this date.

Martinez also can be reached by email at jaime.martinez@uncp.edu.