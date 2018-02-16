Chicago auditions begin Feb 26

LUMBERTON — Slick back your hair and put on your buckle shoes. Auditions for the Broadway musical, “Chicago,” will start Feb. 26.

Purple Door Production will present the musical in dinner-theater style at Robeson Community College.

Auditions for “Chicago” will began at 6:30 p.m. in the A.D. Lewis Theatre on the RCC campus. Show hopefuls are expected to prepare a short song selection in belt style or from the show. Everyone who auditions needs to remain for a short choreography session.

For more information, call 910-224-4000 or like the Purple Door on Facebook and Instagram pages.