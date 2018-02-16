Posted on by

Chicago auditions begin Feb 26


Staff report

LUMBERTON — Slick back your hair and put on your buckle shoes. Auditions for the Broadway musical, “Chicago,” will start Feb. 26.

Purple Door Production will present the musical in dinner-theater style at Robeson Community College.

Auditions for “Chicago” will began at 6:30 p.m. in the A.D. Lewis Theatre on the RCC campus. Show hopefuls are expected to prepare a short song selection in belt style or from the show. Everyone who auditions needs to remain for a short choreography session.

For more information, call 910-224-4000 or like the Purple Door on Facebook and Instagram pages.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:30 pm
Updated: 8:23 pm. |    

Smith seeks re-election to school board

Smith seeks re-election to school board
9:01 pm |    

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall
7:29 pm
Updated: 8:17 pm. |    

Woman gets up to 17 years after murder plea

Woman gets up to 17 years after murder plea
comments powered by Disqus