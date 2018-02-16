LUMBERTON — Ten couples will quickstep their way to the mirror ball trophy at the United Way of Robeson County’s Dancing with the Robeson County Stars.

The fifth annual fundraising event is scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East.

Competing this year are Rhonda Williamson and Jon Davis, Michelle Hunt and Charles Townsend, Michelle Smith and Brian Britt, Catherine Gaines and Joe Terranova, Jill Britt and Owen Thomas, David McClish and Kristy Locklear, Terri Massol and Tim Little, Marla Bullock and Dennis Powers, Tanya Underwood and Hector Miray, and Angelica Chavis-McIntyre and Jason Cox.

Couples will be spotlighted throughout the upcoming weeks to introduce the dancers to the public.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Robeson County Family Treatment Court, a court-monitored substance use program that works with parents who are at risk of losing custody of their children. The purpose of the problem-solving court is to help break the cycle of drug and/or alcohol addiction that can influence the abuse and neglect of children by their parents. This is done through intensive judicial intervention, intensive addiction treatment, and support services. Without the proceeds from Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, the Family Treatment Court will not have enough funding to operate after June.

Tickets are available and voting is open. Tickets for the March 23 show are $30. The March 23 show will allow live voting throughout the event, including voting for best costume and best dancers.

For the March 24 show, eight-seat tables are available for $1,000. This showing includes a gourmet catered meal with beverages before the show, live voting throughout the event and the announcement of the winning couples. The couple that raises the most money through votes will take home the coveted Mirror-Ball. Voting is open now and votes are $10.

March 23 tickets are available at www.UnitedWayRobeson.org and tables for the March 24 show can be purchased over the phone at 910-739-4249 or in person at the United Way office.

(Team 4) Catherine Gaines Catherine Gaines, PA-C, is the Team Lead for Patient Navigation for Southeastern Health in Lumberton. She began her career in medicine as a combat medic in the Army. Impressed with the physician assistants she worked with in the field, she was accepted and began the PA program at Emory University in 1991. Upon graduation, she went into the Air Force and later transferred to the Air National Guard. She went on to graduate from the Montefiore PA surgical residency in 2005. She worked in CV surgery. (Team 4) Joe Terranova Joe Terranova was born and raised in Italy until the age of 15. His family moved to New Jersey in 1986, where Terranova spent the rest of his upbringing. Joe now lives in Robeson County with his wife of 20 years, Beth, and their three daughters. Joe has worked for 25 years at Rempac Foam LLC and currently serves as the purchasing manager. His position at Rempac is what brought him to Robeson County, and he has called this county home for 12 years. Joe enjoys working out, playing golf and going to the beach. He said that what he enjoys most, however, is spending time with family and friends. (Team 5) Jill Britt Jill Britt was born in Iowa, where she was lucky enough to live on the land her family farmed. After graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in elementary education she went to teach in Houston, Texas. She moved to Lumberton in 2007 when she and her husband, Danny, were married. She continued her career in education working at PSRC. In 2010 she was blessed with the couple's first child, Carter, and in 2012 they were blessed again with their daughter, Annsley. In 2013, Jill earned a master's degree in elementary education from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. In the same year she took a position at Southeastern Academy Charter School, where she currently works as a curriculum and testing coordinator. In 2016, Britt helped Danny pursue his dream of serving as North Carolina's state senator for Robeson and Columbus Counties. (Team 5) Owen Thomas Owen Thomas is a senior account executive at Dial Insurance. He serves in various capacities within the Robeson County community, including as president of the Robeson County Humane Society, secretary of the Robeson County Shrine Club, board member for Robeson County Home Builders Association, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, Cape Fear Council-Boy Scouts of America, and president of the UNCP Alumni Association board of directors. In his free time, he enjoys kayaking the Lumber River, grilling, bike rides, beach trips, snow skiing, and all sports and outdoor recreation. Even though he was born all the way in California, he is very happy to call Robeson County home. In 2010 she was blessed with the couple’s first child, Carter, and in 2012 they were blessed again with their daughter, Annsley. In 2013, Jill earned a master’s degree in elementary education from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. In the same year she took a position at Southeastern Academy Charter School, where she currently works as a curriculum and testing coordinator. In 2016, Britt helped Danny pursue his dream of serving as North Carolina’s state senator for Robeson and Columbus Counties. (Team 5) Owen Thomas Owen Thomas is a senior account executive at Dial Insurance. He serves in various capacities within the Robeson County community, including as president of the Robeson County Humane Society, secretary of the Robeson County Shrine Club, board member for Robeson County Home Builders Association, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, Cape Fear Council-Boy Scouts of America, and president of the UNCP Alumni Association board of directors. In his free time, he enjoys kayaking the Lumber River, grilling, bike rides, beach trips, snow skiing, and all sports and outdoor recreation. Even though he was born all the way in California, he is very happy to call Robeson County home. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Owen-Thomas2018215104857430.jpg (Team 5) Owen Thomas Owen Thomas is a senior account executive at Dial Insurance. He serves in various capacities within the Robeson County community, including as president of the Robeson County Humane Society, secretary of the Robeson County Shrine Club, board member for Robeson County Home Builders Association, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, Cape Fear Council-Boy Scouts of America, and president of the UNCP Alumni Association board of directors. In his free time, he enjoys kayaking the Lumber River, grilling, bike rides, beach trips, snow skiing, and all sports and outdoor recreation. Even though he was born all the way in California, he is very happy to call Robeson County home.

