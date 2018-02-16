Arts in NC, America richer for contributions by African Americans

African American History Month discussions would not be complete if we did not include the contributions made to the arts and humanities.

And there are many that can be highlighted.

From the past to the present, there have been countless writers, poets, artisans and performers who have left their mark on American culture.

Really, we could go for pages, but let’s just focus on the artistic contributions made by North Carolina’s African American community, which are many.

The state is the birthplace of visual artists such as John Biggers, of Gastonia; Selma Burke, of Mooresville; and Beverly McIver, of Greensboro; and of musicians Roberta Flack (Black Mountain), John Coltrane (Hamlet), Nina Simone (Tryon) and Shirley Caesar (Raleigh). And speaking of music, Durham was a hot spot for blues music from the 1920s through 1940s, where the likes of Blind Boy Fuller and the Reverend Gary Davis helped define a distinctive style of the genre. Both Etta Baker and guitarist John Dee Holeman received the N.C. Arts Council’s Heritage Award for their work, according to the council’s website.

In 1943, sculptor Selma Burke was selected to create a portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which currently hangs on the wall of the Recorder of Deeds Building in Washington, D.C. It’s widely believed that her portrait inspired a similar design used for the Roosevelt dime. Her last work, a statue of Martin Luther King Jr., can be seen at Marshall Park in Charlotte.

Raleigh native Chuck Davis founded the African American Dance Ensemble in New York City in the late 1960s and brought it to his home state in the 1980s. Davis, who died last year, was considered America’s leading expert on African dance. Davis was the founder and artistic director of DanceAfrica, which will celebrate its 41st birthday in September.

North Carolina has also produced a number of notable African American writers, including Jacki Shelton Green and Zelda Lockhart, both of Durham; Gerald Barrax, of Raleigh; and N.C. Heritage Award winner Louise Anderson, of Jacksonville.

According to the North Carolina Arts Council’s website, the first book ever written by a Southern African American was “The Hope of Liberty” by George Moses Horton in 1829. Horton, who was born in Chatham County in 1797, could not read or write, and often recited his poems while someone else wrote them down. He went on to publish two books of poetry and in 1996 was inducted into the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.

And then there was Maya Angelou. She wasn’t born in North Carolina, but she spent more than half of her life in the state as a resident after accepting a lifetime teaching position at Wake Forest University. She was the first recipient of the Reynolds Professorship of American Studies. In addition to teaching theology, theater, philosophy and writing, she is also the namesake of the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest School of Medicine. In 1987 she received the North Carolina Award for Literature.

Like Angelou, Lorraine Hansberry wasn’t born in North Carolina, and never lived in North Carolina. However, her name cannot be overlooked as one of the most innovative African American writers to influence the arts. In 1959, Hansberry changed the face of theater when her play “A Raisin In The Sun” debuted and went on to win the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play of the Year. What is most significant about the play is that it is considered a turning point in American art thanks to the way it addressed racism in the 1950s. It was not only the first play on Broadway to be written by an African American woman, but it was the first play on Broadway to have an African American director. Lloyd Richards was nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction, and it stood out as the first play to draw a black audience to Broadway.

The play is being celebrated at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke this month with performances by The University Theatre, directed by Holden Hansen, UNCP theatre professor. Performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Givens Performing Arts Center. A matinee performance for schools will be held Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 per student, with one free adult ticket for every 10 students.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at 910-521-6361.

As we reflect on African American History Month, take a moment to consider the artistic achievements made in our fine state, but let’s also think of the countless and continued gifts of art and literature that have helped make us the great nation that we are.

By James Bass Contributing Columnist

James Bass is the executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He may be reached at: james.bass@uncp.edu

