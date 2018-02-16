American Pickers to film in North Carolina

NEW YORK — The cast and crew of the television show “American Pickers” are coming to North Carolina in search of stories to tell.

It could be yours.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the television series throughout the region in the spring.

“American Pickers” is a History Channel documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. Wolfe and Fritz hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past.

Anyone who knows someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through is asked send his or her name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

