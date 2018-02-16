2 local men serve on warship

SAN DIEGO — Two men from Robeson County are serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Anchorage.

Fireman Justin Jacobs is a Lumberton native and 2014 Lumberton High School graduate. Fireman BaRonnie Rodgers Jr. is a Shannon native and 2017 Red Springs High School graduate.

Jacobs is a machinist’s mate aboard the amphibious transport dock operating out of San Diego.

Anchorage, one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships, is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions, ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.

A Navy machinist’s mate is responsible for maintaining the hydraulic, ballasting and potable water systems on the ship.

“Staying humble and positive has helped me progress in the Navy,” Jacobs said.

Anchorage is longer than two football fields at 684 feet, is 105 feet wide and weighs more than 24,000 tons. It has four diesel engines that can push the ship through the water in excess of 26 mph.

“My cousin served in the military, and he influenced my decision to join the military,” Jacobs said. “I saw how he had a plan for his future and how he had direction, and I wanted that.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Jacobs and other Anchorage sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.

“Serving in the Navy has opened my eyes to the bigger picture and taught me to be adaptive,” Jacobs said. “The best part about serving at this command is the people that are here and the brotherhood we share.”

Rodgers is responsible for maintaining and repairing various ship equipment.

“I’ve learned to never give up in challenging times and always strive for success,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“The biggest reason I joined the military is because of my dad,” said Rodgers. “To me he was a superhero who defended everyone, and I wanted that title too.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard Anchorage. More than 400 men and women make up the ship’s crew, which keeps all parts of the ship running smoothly, from handling weaponry to maintaining the engines. An additional 700 Marines can be embarked. Anchorage is capable of transporting Marines and landing them where they are needed via helicopters, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and landing craft.

These amphibious transport dock ships support amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions and can serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious ready groups. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

Red Springs man

mentors Marines

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich. — Sgt. Trenton Hammonds is a Red Springs native who was mentoring junior Marines during exercise Winter Break 2018 at Camp Grayling.

The Reserve marine is assigned to Company F, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division. The winter training exercise ended Saturday.

When he’s not training Marines in his capacity as a tank commander, Hammonds works as a maintenance supervisor for an apartment complex at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Being here for Winter Break is definitely a new type of experience that none of us are used to,” Hammonds said. “Operating in the snow and ice really makes me excited, since it’s going to push us all to a new limit. And, like they say, ‘what doesn’t kill you definitely makes you stronger.’”

Reserve Marines spend two weeks each year building their capabilities at an annual training exercise. This year, the Camp Lejeune-based tank company took advantage of Camp Grayling’s rugged training areas to test their offensive, defensive and maneuver capabilities in a cold weather environment.

“This is going to be my first real opportunity to work as a tank commander,” Hammonds said. “My goal is to make sure my crew functions properly. Being able to work with a new crew and give them the knowledge I have, and ensuring they’re taken care of, especially in this cold environment, is extremely important.”