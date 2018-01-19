Not too late to get flu vaccine

LUMBERTON — Even though this year’s flu season is in full swing, area residents still can protect themselves from the flu by being vaccinated now.

The best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot, according to heath professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu.

It’s especially important that people at high risk for getting complications from the flu — such as pneumonia — get the vaccine.

That group includes children younger than 5 years old; adults 65 and older; pregnant women; and people who have chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. Anyone who lives with or is in close contact with someone on that list also should make getting the vaccine a priority.

It takes several weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect. And since flu season can continue until May, the sooner a person is vaccinated the better.

People who have been vaccinated should take these steps to avoid the flu virus: wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner; try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth; and stay away from sick people.

It’s also important to minimize the spread of germs to others. Cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away. If diagnosed with the flu, stay home until the fever has been gone for 24 hours without taking a fever-reducing medicine.

Individuals who need a flu shot or who feel they may be sick and need to seek nonemergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinics, which have recently extended their hours, include: Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, The Clinic at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke.

For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Flu-shot_1.jpg