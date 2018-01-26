Local doctor answers questions about flu

LUMBERTON — Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, an infectious diseases specialist, provides answers to questions about the current flu season, which is being described as vicious by some health care officials.

North Carolina is seeing a high level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 67 people have died in North Carolina, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Reports from health agencies and the news media point to a flu season that started earlier than normal and is being called the most widespread since health officials began keeping track 13 years ago.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the vaccine being distributed this season. Still, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot, even this late in the season. The flu vaccine has been updated to better match circulating viruses, the CDC reports.

“Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations,” according to the CDC website.

According to Okoye:

Q. Is the flu vaccine safe and does it work?

A. Yes, very safe and still the best way to protect from getting sick from the flu.

Q. Why does the flu seem so severe this year?

A. Flu severity usually varies and this season has been severe for reasons we cannot tell but has not matched the severity seen with the 2014-2015 season.

Q. What are the first steps to take if you think you have the flu?

A. Call your health-care provider.

Q. Are there certain things we can do to make the flu less severe?

A. Get the flu shot, wash hands, avoid contact with sick people, avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose, stay home if ill, and cover your mouth and nose when sneezing.

Q. What symptoms should prompt medical care?

A. Seek prompt medical care if you have any of these symptoms: confusion, high fever, chest pain, purplish or blue lips, yellow skin, decreased urination, or kids with no tears while crying.

Staff report

Okoye is the medical director for infectious diseases for Southeastern Health/Southeastern Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Carolina Infectious Disease Consultants of Lumberton.

