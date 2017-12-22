Crime report

Willie Clark, an employee at Belkon North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone stole six kids sets, valued at $263. The items were later recovered.

Kenneth Bryant, of East 11th Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone stole a 19-inch Vizio television, valued at $150, from his residence.

Dryson Powell reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Seventh Street Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mickate Strickland, Andrews Farm Road in Rowland; and Lynsey Baney, N.C. 211 West in Lumberton.