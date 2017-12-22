Humane Society names room to honor veterinarian Curt Locklear

LUMBERTON — The medicine room at the Robeson County Humane Society was named Friday to honor a man who has been instrumental to the organization since its inception 28 years ago.

Dr. Curt Locklear, the head veterinarian at Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, has cared for thousands of cats and dogs at the Humane Society as part of a partnership between the two organizations. The dedication was a way for the Humane Society to thank Locklear for contributing his time, supplies and expertise.

The Humane Society’s medical equipment room now bears Locklear’s name on a plaque by the door.

“He has constantly done everything in the world for the Humane Society, helping us with animals that are sick,” said Jason Britt, a Humane Society board of directors member. “He’s even come here when we’ve had a bunch of animals and he said, ‘Don’t transport them, I’ll come to you.’ What vet does that?”

Any animal who will eventually be adopted from the Humane Society receives treatment from Locklear. He routinely spays and neuters animals and helps meet any needs of injured or sick animals to ensure every animals has up-to-date vet records before being adopted.

Locklear also donates his time and resources to ensuring the Humane Society has everything it needs. Most of the supplies in the medical equipment room have been donated by Locklear, including medicine, antibiotics, syringes and a microscope used to examine animals. This generosity helps keeps the cost of medical care for the animals low.

At a minimum the facility spends about $255 on each dog and $178 on each cat to make sure they are up-to-date on shots, or to make sure they don’t have heartworms.

Director Bill Cerase said he doesn’t know how they could get anything done without Locklear.

“We’d be paying a lot more,” Cerase said. “Our vet bills would probably double.”

In the early days when the organization didn’t have a building in which to house the animals, Locklear offered space in his kennels for animals to stay until they could be adopted. His name is on the Humane Society’s incorporation documents, and he’s always been around to provide treatment to animals in need, no matter how big or small the need, or to answer any questions that veterinarian assistant Mendy Morris Lee might have.

Locklear said he does it all because it’s a special part of who he is and he wants to provide a service to any animal in the county that needs help.

“I feel like God gives us this calling, and we have a responsibility to help these animals who may not get help otherwise,” Locklear said. “I’m just so proud of the Humane Society and all of the folks who give up their time, their energies, their moneys to help these animals.”

At the sight of a shiny new plaque bearing his name, he could only smile and muster a few words about just how much it means to him.

“I’m humbled,” Locklear said. “I’ve never had anything named after me, so I’m blessed.”

The Humane Society is still looking for donations from its Angel Tree fundraiser. There are 12 trees throughout the county from which people can choose the name of an animal housed at the facility, located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, and make a donation to help meet the animal’s housing needs.

Robeson County Humane Society Director Bill Cerase, left, shakes Dr. Curt Locklear’s hand Friday after the facility’s medical equipment room was named in the veterinarian’s honor. Humane Society veterinary assistant Mendy Morris Lee shared in the special moment. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Humane-Society-1_1-1.jpg Robeson County Humane Society Director Bill Cerase, left, shakes Dr. Curt Locklear’s hand Friday after the facility’s medical equipment room was named in the veterinarian’s honor. Humane Society veterinary assistant Mendy Morris Lee shared in the special moment.