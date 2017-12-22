Thanks to you, 1,557 will open presents

There are a whole lot of numbers we could usher forward as we wrap up the Empty Stocking Fund for 2017. But there is really only one that matters — 1,557.

That is the number of children who will open Christmas presents because of the generosity of hundreds of Robeson County residents and even some people not from here, as well as the work of several folks at the Department of Social Services and a few at The Robesonian.

Faye Lovell and Anthony Dial are the two DSS staffers with whom The Robesonian works during the campaign, but they have plenty of help out there screening literally thousands of applicants for help, and then getting the $50 vouchers to the families in time for them to do some shopping at the two Rose’s stores so presents can be wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree.

At The Robesonian, Amanda Revels and Tammy Oxendine have cheerfully greeted the folks making contributions, sifted through the mail to grab checks, and then provided that information to the newsroom so it can be published. Clarissa Jackson keeps track of getting the money in the bank, and getting it to DSS to pay for the vouchers.

Lovell said on Friday the DSS took the $65,290 raised during this year’s campaign, added it to the $12,196 left over from last year, and that added up to $77,486. They issued $77,850 worth of vouchers, using a few dollars left over from last year that was in the DSS Empty Stocking Fund account.

There were 1,950 children deemed eligible for the Fund, so regretfully all could not benefit.

We considered ourselves blessed to be in a position to be able to work on behalf of these needy families during Christmas, but we are also mindful of those who provide the Christmas cheer. We say thank you — and merry Christmas.

Previous total ………………………………………………………………….$64,590

167. Village Inn Restaurant ………….$500

168. In memory of Jack Braswell, from Daniel and Darlene Cain ……………………….$25

169. McDonald Baptist Church …………………………………………….$75

170. In memory of Jack Braswell, from Nancy Honeycutt ………………..$50

171. Anonymous ……………………………………………………….. $50

Final total…………………………………………………….$65,290