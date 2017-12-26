Crime report

John Krich, of Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his residence and stole a three Play Station 4’s, valued at $897; a black 9mm pistol, valued at $400; an iPhone 5c, valued at $100; a gray iPad, valued at $200; and a Sony camera and lens, valued at $466.

Felicia Campbell, of Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke into her car at Roses and stole a silver 9mm handgun with a black handle and holster, valued at $200; and a pack of Newport cigarettes, valued at $5.50.

Aleyza Mullins, of Mimosa Lane in Elizabethtown, reported Sunday that someone pointed a gun at her at Comfort Inn Suites in Lumberton after she accused them of stealing her iPhone 5s, valued at $200.