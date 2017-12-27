Christmas Day accident kills Maxton woman

MAXTON — A 50-year-old Maxton woman was killed on Christmas Day in a single-car accident about seven miles from her hometown, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to a report from Trooper Mike Chavis, Lisa Clark, who lived on Oxendine School Road, was driving a 2005 Chrysler passenger car west on State Road 1310 at about 10:20 p.m. when the vehicle left the road to the right, she over-corrected and it exited to the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned.

The report said Clark, who was wearing a seat belt, was traveling an estimated 70 mph in the 55-mph zone but there was no indication speed was a factor. She was alone in the vehicle, which was destroyed.