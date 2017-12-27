Crime report

Officer John Norton, of the Lumberton Police Department, reported Wednesday that someone broke a window by throwing a brick at Bethany Presbyterian Church, located at 700 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. Damage to the window was valued at $200.

Officer K. Hooker, of the Lumberton Police Department, reported Tuesday that someone broke into the Robeson County Public Library, located at 101 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, by breaking a window with a trash can lid. Damage to the window was valued at $200.

Jeanette Hamilton, of Jerome Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into her home by busting through the back door, and stole an Acer desktop computer, valued at $499; a Sony stereo system, valued at $500; and a Sony Playstation 4, valued at $600.

Linda Williams, of Rose Hill, reported Tuesday that someone stole her brown leather purse, valued at $200, at Red Roof Inn at 3520 Capuano St. in Lumberton.

Kimberly Jacobs, of Idlewood Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into her residence by breaking a window and stole a 50-inch, Emerson TV, valued at $500; a 46-inch, Dynex TV, valued at $400; a 42-inch TV, valued at $400; an Xbox, valued at $300; a Playstation, valued at $300; an iPhone 5c, valued at $300. Damage to the window was valued at $100. The 42-inch TV was recovered.