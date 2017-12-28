Fairmont woman wins $200K in lottery

RALEIGH — A Fairmont woman has become the first player to win $200,000 playing the new “Strike it Rich!” scratch-off game, according to a statement from Kathleen Jacobs, a public affairs specialist for the N.C. Education Lottery.

Dorothy Ford bought the winning $5 ticket at Marshall’s Friendly Stop on N.C. 41 South in Fairmont.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,003.

“Strike it Rich!” launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $200,000. Three top prizes remain unclaimed.

Ticket sales from instant games like "Strike it Rich!" make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $600 million a year for education.